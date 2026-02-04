President Trump to Sit for Super Bowl Interview with NBC Nightly News

President Trump will not be attending Super Bowl LX in person, but that doesn’t mean the millions watching won’t see him.

The president will sit for an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas during the Super Bowl pre-game show. The interview will air on both NBC and Peacock.

“According to NBC, the segment that appears before the Super Bowl will be part of a longer, wide-ranging interview taped on Wednesday at the White House,” Awful Announcing reports. “A portion of the interview will air on NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, and an extended version will stream on Top Story with Tom Llamas on NBC News Now at 7 p.m. ET.”

While many have speculated that Trump decided not to attend the Super Bowl because the NFL chose anti-ICE rapper Bad Bunny to perform the halftime show, Trump insists distance was the primary factor. However, he is certainly no fan of Bad Bunny.

The tradition of presidents conducting interviews before the Super Bowl has continued almost uninterrupted for over 20 years. Notably, President Trump himself declined an interview with NBC News in 2018.

In some instances, sportscasters have conducted the interviews, and those conversations have remained relatively lighthearted. The fact that NBC’s nightly news anchor will conduct this weekend’s interview may signal that it will take on a more serious tone.