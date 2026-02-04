Female volleyball players at a university in Nevada were reportedly threatened and intimidated into competing against a transgender-identifying player, according to a report.

Based on “testimony from those involved” and “public records provided” to Fox News by April Chainey — who was the mother of a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) volleyball player, it was revealed that there was allegedly “sweeping intimidation for the girls” to compete against San Jose State University (SJSU).

The UNR volleyball players shared with Marshi Smith, “a former NCAA swimmer and co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS),” about how the university was treating them, after they had stated they did not wish to compete against a transgender player from SJSU.

“There was sweeping intimidation for the girls on the UNR’s volleyball team to stand down on their decision not to play San Jose State University,” Smith told the outlet. “There were multiple different tactics, from emotion blackmail to even insinuation that legal disputes could be brought.”

Per Fox News, administrators from the university “sat down its women’s volleyball players in a meeting” to tell them that “the team would not be forfeiting an upcoming home match against SJSU.”:

On Oct. 7, 2024, UNR administrators sat down its women’s volleyball players in a meeting. The purpose was to inform the players that the team would not be forfeiting an upcoming home match against SJSU. At the time, four other schools had already forfeited to the Spartans amid a national controversy involving trans player Blaire Fleming. UNR players privately expressed a desire to forfeit as well, but informed them that wouldn’t be the school’s position at the meeting. UNR did not have a Title IX officer at that meeting, according to an Oct. 12, 204 email sent by the school’s athletics director, Stephanie Rempe.

Sia Liilii, who was previously the captain for the women’s volleyball team, explained to the outlet that the meeting was “horrible,” adding that the university told them the transgender player had “no advantage.”

“It took place after the school decided to make a choice for us and it was uncomfortable,” Liilii said. “They told us there was no advantage by Blaire because she was on estrogen and testosterone blockers in order to level the playing field.”

In a statement from the university “last January,” it was revealed that school administrators “discussed scenarios of what could happen if they chose not to play,” and that “one of the scenarios that was discussed revolved around possible legal issues for violating the Nevada Constitution.”

Breitbart News reported in October 2024, that the women’s volleyball team from UNR had “held a player vote deciding to forfeit an upcoming match” against SJSU, which had player Blaire Fleming. The vote came after the university announced that “the Wolf Pack would play the game.”