VIDEO: AEW Crowd Chants ‘F*ck ICE’ Before Main Event

Loud cries of “F*ck ICE!” could be heard loud and clear in Las Vegas on Wednesday night as AEW fans made their displeasure with federal immigration enforcement agents known.

The profane political chant took place just before the main event, which featured Brody King challenging MJF for his AEW world championship at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is not the first time Brody King has been associated with anti-ICE activity. In 2025, the wrestler wore a shirt saying, “Abolish ICE” before a match in Mexico City.

King has also fundraised for anti-ICE activities. Earlier on Wednesday, he posted about raising $58,904 for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee through a shirt-selling campaign.

“F*ck ICE,” King wrote.

https://twitter.com/Brodyxking/status/2019126402206052518?s=20

Anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis have gained steam in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Border Czar Tom Homan announced that 700 federal agents would be leaving the city immeditately,