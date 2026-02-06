Lindsey Vonn Shocks Onlookers with First Olympic Downhill Training Run Since Tearing Her ACL

Lindsey Vonn completed her first downhill training run on Friday morning, a critical test in her bid to return from a ruptured ACL and pursue her 2026 Winter Olympics dreams.

The incredible moment occurred only one week after she was airlifted off a Swiss mountain after suffering a training accident that left her broken but not beaten.

In fact, not only did Vonn complete the run, but she finished 11th out of 43 skiers with a time of 1:40.33, less than 2 seconds behind fellow American Jacqueline Wiles of Team USA, who had the best run of the day.

The fact that Vonn is doing all this at the age of 41 is even more impressive.

Her comeback is not complete, however. The women’s downhill is on Sunday. Should that event go well, Vonn plans to compete in the team combined and super-G events next week.