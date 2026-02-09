American Skier with ‘Mixed Emotions’ About Representing the US, Suddenly ‘Cannot Wait to Represent Team USA’

In one of the quickest and most stunning reversals you will ever see, American skier Hunter Hess has flipped from having “mixed emotions” over representing his home country to suddenly claiming he “cannot wait” to represent the red, white, and blue.

Hess, 27, sparked a backlash last week that spread from the internet to the White House after telling reporters in Italy about his apparent conflict in representing his home country.

Hess said it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear” as there was “a lot going on that” he isn’t “the biggest fan of.”

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

Those words led to harsh rebukes from fans and from the Commander-in-Chief himself, who called Hess a “real Loser.”

Now, in an Instagram message posted on Monday, Hess stressed that he actually is excited to represent Team USA.

“There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better,” Hess wrote. “One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out. The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided, we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete.

“Thanks to everyone for their support.”

Hess did not exactly backtrack on his comments, but he definitely did a PR pivot, focusing on the greatness of America.

No doubt the intense backlash to his earlier comments led to this softening of his stance toward his home country. Among those to join President Trump in blasting the 27-year-old skier was 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team captain Mike Eruzione, who wrote, “Hunter Hess, US snowboarder, saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends. Some athletes just don’t get it.”

Hess probably still doesn’t “get it.” However, at least he’s not saying he has “mixed emotions” anymore.