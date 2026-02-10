California Trans Athlete Wins Girls’ Track and Field Competition

A high school transgender-identifying athlete came first after participating in a girls’ track and field competition in California over the weekend.

AB Hernandez, who attends Jurupa Valley High School, was reported to have set a record for “a jump of 39 feet and 10 inches” in the girls’ triple jump at the 2026 VS Athletics California Winter Championships, according to the New York Post.

Malia Strange came in second place with a record of “39 feet and 3 ¼ inches.” Danica Whites came in third place with a record of 37 feet and 11 ½ inches.

Hernandez, who has identified as transgender since the eighth grade, has reportedly been on a “winning streak” since 2025 after recording a “more than 40-foot jump at the Ontario Relays Invitational,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet, “local residents have also protected Hernandez’s “participation in women ‘s-only events.”:

Local residents have also protested her participation in women’s-only events, holding signs reading “Save girls’ sports,” “Two Xs, no exceptions,” and “Girls’ sports for girls only” throughout the season. Hernandez said she was able to drown out the boos with support from fellow athletes. “They really made my experience perfect, and I’ll be forever grateful to them,” Hernandez said. “There are people out there who don’t have that kind of support, so I’m very grateful.”

While President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender-identifying athletes from playing in women’s sports, California has defied Trump’s ban on biological men competing in women’s sports.