REPORT: Rep. Andy Ogles’ Bill Takes Aim at Eileen Gu, Seeks 100% Tax on Athletes Competing for ‘Foreign Adversaries’

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles is taking aim at US-born Olympians who turned their backs on America to compete for foreign nations, such as Eileen Gu, who was born in the US but chose to compete in the Winter Games for China.

Ogles has introduced a bill in Congress to put a 100 percent tax on the foreign earnings of turncoat athletes, which he has titled the “Officially Limiting Yearly Money Procured by Individuals Concerning Sportsmanship Act,” or the OLYMPICS Act.

“Any American who works with a foreign adversary has not only betrayed our country, but must be stripped of all benefits from doing so. That is why I am ensuring that the IRS takes every dollar earned by athletes like Eileen Gu,” Rep. Ogles told OutKick Sports on Wednesday.

The congressman has spoken out about Gu before. In a post on X early this month, he blasted her for “working for Communist China, a regime that wants to destroy our country.”

“There must be consequences for those who betray the United States and support our adversaries,” he added.

The bill would set a 100 percent tax on income earned by US athletes who decided to abandon the US and compete for any “foreign entity of concern.” The bill lists nations included in 10 U.S.C. 4872(d)(2), which includes our enemies China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

If signed into law, it would target the earnings of a US citizen who competes for foreign enemies and also the sponsorship payments that athlete might earn.

The athletes focused on in the bill would include those who participate in sports including the Summer and Winter Olympics, the World Cup, the Tour de France, and Wimbledon.

Winter Olympics freestyle skier Eileen Gu has been a lightning rod of controversy at this year’s Olympics in Milan, Italy, as she continues to bash America after she ditched the USA for China.

Gu has defended her decision to compete for China saying that fewer young girls in China are interested in skiing and the U.S. “already has the representation’ in the field. So, she wanted to inspire Chinese girls to try the sport.

Though she has refused to criticize China’s genocide against it Uyghur minority population, she has offered plenty of criticism of the U.S.A.

Breitbart News reported that Gu criticized President Donald Trump’s words about Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess, after Hess said it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear.” Hess also stated that there was “a lot going on” in the United States that he wasn’t “the biggest fan of.”

In response to Trump labeling Hess a “real Loser,” Gu said she found Trump’s “critique of Hess inconsistent with the spirit of the Games.”

She also recently began claiming that she was a victim of “assault,” “robbery,” and “hate” back in 2022 when she was a student at California’s Stanford University in 2022. The claims are new as she has never uttered them in public before, but at least one media outlet tried to substantiate Gu’s claims but could find no evidence to back her up.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston