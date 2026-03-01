Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder Dead at 23 in Tragic Car Crash

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder was killed Sunday morning in a car accident.

He was 23 years old.

The Colorado State Patrol reports that Ponder lost control of his Tesla Model 3 and struck a guardrail before hitting an electrical pole and tumbling down an embankment. The car then caught fire, according to the report.

Ponder joined the Buffs as a walk-on and remained on the team for the last two years.

“He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us,” Buffaloes head coach Sanders wrote in a post on X.

