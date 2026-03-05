REPORT: Iran’s Azadi Stadium Damaged by US-Israeli Strikes

Azadi Stadium, a massive sports complex in Iran’s capital city of Tehran, was badly damaged on Thursday by U.S. and Israeli strikes.

According to Iran International, the Islamic Republic “was using some stadiums and arenas in various cities as gathering and deployment points for military and security forces to protect its forces, equipment, and suppression vehicles from attacks.”

However, at least one Iranian citizen claims the headquarters of a regime unit based near the stadium was the actual target of the attack.

In another social media post, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs captioned a picture of the damaged facility, claiming it was a site sheltering the regime’s “mullah-suppressing forces.”

“This was the gymnasium of Azadi Stadium, the gathering and resting place for the regime’s mullah-suppressing forces,” the foreign ministry wrote. “We are preparing the conditions for the brave people of Iran. Soon.”

This marks the first known instance of sports facilities being targeted during the US-Israeli war in Iran, which is nearing the completion of its first week.