Logan Paul Offers $1M to Any NFL Player Who Will Fight Him

Any NFL players looking to make some extra cash this offseason have just been given a golden opportunity.

YouTuber, professional wrestler, and sometimes boxer Logan Paul has issued a challenge to all current NFL players: Fight me, for $1 million.

Paul issued the challenge earlier this week, but so far, the players who have responded have not expressed a willingness to meet him on his terms.

According to Paul, all that is required is for an NFL player to put $1 million in escrow, take an all-expense paid trip to Paul’s gym in Puerto Rico, and duke it out with three professional judges scoring the event and a professional referee.

The players, Paul says, have other thoughts in mind.

“They all want to formalize this with a streamer, venue, press conferences, etc. (i.e. get paid to fight but not risk their own money), but I don’t have time nor interest in that,” Paul wrote on social media.

Paul does have a lot on his plate.

He’s an active part of the WWE with all the time constraints that entails, and unlike NFL players, he isn’t in the offseason right now.

Paul even offered to fight blacked out with no cameras if the players were concerned about getting embarrassed.

The idea to make the offer stemmed from a conversation between Paul and future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady, in which Brady seemed to question Paul’s athleticism during a discussion about flag football.

Several NFL players, past and present, have indicated a willingness to take the fight.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell captioned a video of Paul issuing the challenge, saying, “ima football player, that would beat the dog sh*t outta Logan.”

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has also said he would take the fight.

Still, none have agreed to the terms of the fight.

Paul is no stranger to the ring. He has fought legendary welterweight Floyd Mayweather Jr. and had several bouts against other internet personalities such as KSI.