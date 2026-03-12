Trump Promotes Jake Paul’s Political Career: ‘This Guy Has Guts’

President Trump has endorsed influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul for his future political career should he ever run for public office.

Even though Jake Paul has not yet thrown his hat into the political ring, the president said during a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday that he would back Logan Paul’s brother should he one day have political ambitions.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

“His local podcast is big stuff, and he’s big stuff,” Trump later added. “This guy has guts.”

Paul enthusiastically accepted the president’s endorsement, hailing him as an example of courage.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” Paul said. “I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

Paul, a Kentucky native, was visiting a factory with the president, just a few hours away from where he grew up.

“My dad taught me to fight, and all of our voices matter in America,” Paul said. “I’m never afraid to speak the truth.”

Jake Paul endorsed Trump during the 2024 election, comparing him to America’s Founding Fathers.

“Trump is labeled a ‘felon,’ but remember, the founders of this country were seen as felons by Britain because they demanded change,” Paul said at the time. “History shows that sometimes those who challenge the system are the ones who make a difference.”

“To be frank, I’m not concerned with Donald Trump’s ‘character flaws’ or what he’s done in the past. What I’m concerned with is how good a president he is, because that is his job and that’s what’s going to affect the people of this nation,” he later added.