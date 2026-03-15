Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, Takes Disappointing Last Place in Junior Invitational

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, has finished in a disappointing last place for the prestigious Junior Invitational amateur tournament at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C., this weekend.

Woods shot a dismal 26 over par and finished last in a field of 36 golfers, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

By contrast, winner Miles Russell won the tournament with a 15 under par. Russell is ranked No. 1 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, while Woods is ranked at 20. Both have committed to Florida State for this coming school term.

The Junior Invitational is one of the top amateur tournaments. It has been won by several who went on to great fame in pro golf, including Scottie Scheffler, who won in 2014, and Akshay Bhatia, who won it in 2018 and just last week won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Charlie won his first major title last May when he took the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title after taking a three-stroke victory in Florida.

He has also won several other age-group events in the last few years, but failed to qualify for the U.S. Open after shooting a 3-over 75 in qualifying at Wellington National Golf Club in Florida on May 8, 2025.

In other — more personal — victories, the media reported in 2024 that young Charlie finally beat his famed father in nine holes.

“He beat me for nine holes,” the five-time Masters champion told the media ahead of their entry in the PNC Championship last year. “He has yet to beat me for 18 holes. That day is coming. I’m just prolonging it as long as I possibly can.”

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