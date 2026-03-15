USA Wins Hockey Gold Medal in Paralympics to Complete Historic Olympic Sweep of Canada

If you thought that Team USA hockey’s run of dominance over our northern neighbors ended with Jack Hughes’ game-winning goal over Canada last month, you thought wrong.

On Sunday, Team USA decisively defeated the Canadians 6-2 at the Paralympics in Milano Cortina to complete an Olympic hat-trick (of sorts) that saw the women’s and men’s teams defeat Canada for gold in the Winter Olympics, with the Paralympic squad icing the cake.

The Paralympic squad has been bringing gold home for a while, winning five straight championships. However, this marks the first time the men’s and women’s Olympic teams have joined the Paralympic squad to win gold.

“This team is so special,” said Team USA’s Jack Wallace on the ice following the victory (via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll). “We love each other. This team grinded it out, a gritty f–king game. It was unbelievable. I love these guys so much.”

Wallace had three goals in the game.

The Paralympic squad made short work of the competition in the preliminary round, defeating their three opponents by a combined 32 goals.