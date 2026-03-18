Team USA Hero Jack Hughes Rips Hockey HOF Over Golden Goal Puck: ‘It’s Bullsh*t’

Jack Hughes owned the moment when he sent the puck through the net and clinched Team USA’s first men’s gold medal hockey victory in 46 years by defeating archrival Canada.

But he does not own the puck, and he’s not happy about it.

Right now, the most famous hockey puck in the last nearly half-century of American hockey resides at the Olympic Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada. But Hughes thinks it should be with him, and he’s not shy about letting people know that.

“I’m trying to get it. Like, that’s bullsh*t that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?” Hughes told ESPN on Tuesday.

Of course, it could be argued that the puck Hughes made famous is exactly where it should be because the purpose of Hall of Fame museums is to store and display historically famous items. Hughes isn’t alone in seeing his winning puck taking up residence elsewhere; Megan Keller’s game-winner from the U.S. women’s gold medal game is also at the Toronto museum.

“These donated items represent defining moments on the world’s biggest stage and carry powerful stories of national pride and hockey history at its highest level,” said Jamie Dinsmore, president and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame. “The Olympics ’26 display will help ensure that these unforgettable Olympic moments are preserved for our guests from around the world to experience.”

For Hughes’ part, his desire to have the puck is also to preserve it for historical purposes, just on a more personal level.

“I wouldn’t even want it for myself. I’d want it for my dad. I know he’d just love, love, having it,” said Hughes, who said his father, Jim Hughes, preserves memorabilia for him and his brothers Quinn and Luke.

“When I look back in time in my career, I don’t collect too many things for myself, but my dad’s a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it.”

Hughes has not yet officially reached out to the Olympic Hockey Hall of Fame about the puck.