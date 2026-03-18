WATCH: Team USA Ditches Silver Medals After WBC Loss to Venezuela

Several disgusted players on Team USA were seen ripping their silver medals from around their necks before even getting to the dugout after their shocking 3-2 loss to Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Team USA was trying to rally from behind the entire game, only earning their first runs in the eighth inning when Bryce Harper smashed a home run, driving in a teammate at the same time to tie the game. The tie was quickly broken, though, when the Venezuelans earned that final run in the ninth at loanDepot Park in Miami. And Team USA was unable to do anything more, giving the game to Venezuela.

Right after the game, the two teams were handed their medals, gold to Venezuela and silver to the USA. Still, it was very clear that the Americans were bitterly disappointed by the loss, as some of the players ripped off their second-place medals in disgust before even reaching their dugout, while the Venezuelans celebrated on the field.

The cameras caught American players Mason Miller, Kyle Schwarber, Logan Webb, and Bobby Witt Jr. all dejectedly pulling their medals off their necks just minutes after receiving them, TMZ Sports reported.

In comments after the game, US star Bryce Harper was blunt; he is not a fan of second place. Harper said he is “not O.K. with winning silver.” But he did praise the Venezuelans and said they earned their gold. “They’re on top,” Harper admitted.

Fans had mixed reactions to the players being to publicly disgusted with their silver medals. Some were sympathetic with the players and their disappointment, while others felt it was “classless” to remove their medals in public like that.

And many blasted Team USA as classless and sore losers:

But others said ripping off those lowly second-place awards was the right thing for Team USA to do:

On the other hand, Outkick’s Jon Root thought Mason Miller proved that Team USA was upset at losing, and that means they cared.

One American did receive some accolades. For his part, Bryce Harper received high praise from many for going over to the winning Venezuelans and congratulating them in person.

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