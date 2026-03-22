Giants RB Cam Skattebo Apologizes for ‘Tasteless’ CTE Joke

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has apologized for what he now admits were “tasteless” jokes about asthma and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

The 24-year-old, going into his second season in the NFL, appeared on the Bring the Juice podcast back on March 12 when he was asked about CTE injuries, ESPN reported.

Asked whether he felt CTE was a “real” injury, Skattebo replied, “No, it’s an excuse.”

But after days of blowback, Skattebo reversed course and posted an apology for his comment on X on March 21.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward,” he wrote, concluding with, “Much love!!!”

A look at the interview video seems to show that Skattebo and the podcast host were engaging in dry humor.

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The player’s mother also jumped to social media to reveal that she has asthma, and her son was engaging in humor and sarcasm on the podcast.

“If only people knew how many times Cam had to ‘run and get mom’s inhaler,’ they’d realize the sarcasm,” Becky Skattebo wrote. “You’ll never make everyone happy, and you’ll never say all the right things, and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go.”

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