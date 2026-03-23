Isis Sio, a 19-year-old boxer from North Dakota, ended up in a medically induced coma after receiving a series of brutal knockout blows in the ring on Saturday.

Sio was competing against boxer Jocelyn Camarillo in a boxing match at Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California, when her opponent landed a sharp left hook, but followed that up with three more punches to the head before Sio went down, the New York Post reported.

WATCH:

Sio was immediately given medical treatment and placed on a stretcher on her way out of the arena. She was taken directly to Loma Linda University Health Medical Center for treatment. But on the way out of the arena, Sio was seen suffering convulsions, a sign that something was very wrong.

The teenage North Dakota native became her state’s only female pro fighter when she turned pro just last September.

Sio said she went pro to honor her father and uncle, who were boxers.

Sio has a 1-3 overall record, including this weekend’s bout. Her only win was against Katelyn Radtka.

Neither her condition nor her near-term diagnosis has been made public.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston