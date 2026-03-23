Phillies Pitcher Daniel Robert Suffers Cardiac Event During Bullpen Session

Phillies pitcher Daniel Robert was hospitalized on Sunday after collapsing due to a cardiac event during a bullpen session.

“I was standing right behind him, “Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It was scary because he went down, he started to get back up again, and he went back down.”

This is not the first time Robert, 31, has had a medical episode. In October, Robert collapsed while working out at the Phillies’ Florida-based spring training facility. The incident was so serious that Robert told NBC Sports that the Phillies medical staff “one-hundred percent” saved his life by performing cardiovascular pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

After the October episode, doctors implanted a cardioverter-defibrillator in his chest. According to reports, that device was triggered twice during this weekend’s cardiac event.

Robert has been with the Phillies since April of 2025, after Philadelphia acquired him from the Texas Rangers. In 15 appearances last year, Robert struck out 15 hitters in 13 innings of work.