Skier Kai Smart Dies in Avalanche in Japan at Age 23

Kai Smart, the son of Olympic skier John Smart, has died after being buried in an avalanche in Japan earlier this month.

The 23-year-old skier was buried in an avalanche during a ski trip in Japan on March 13. He was recovered by rescue operators, but had already lapsed into a coma due to his injuries and oxygen deprivation. He ultimately passed away on March 24.

The young man’s father posted a message to social media announcing the passing of his son.

“It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave and beautiful son and brother Kai is no longer with us,” the former 1992 and 1994 Canadian Olympian wrote.

“We are beyond heartbroken and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young,” he added.

John added that the family transferred Kai back to Canada for medical treatment, but “the severe lack of oxygen he endured during the avalanche had destroyed any chance of recovery.”

“Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honor student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more,” John added.

“He lived life to the fullest every single day, with joy, curiosity, and intensity, and experienced more in his short time than most do in a lifetime,” he said.

“He truly was a bright light, and his energy—his excitement for life and for learning—touched everyone who knew him,” he wrote.

“He was always searching for the road less travelled, drawn to new places, new ideas, and new experiences.”

Freestyle Canada also memorialized the young skier as a “true inspiration” to those who met him.

The family also revealed that the young man’s organs are being donated to those who need lifesaving transplants.

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