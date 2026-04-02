Deontay Wilder’s X-Rated Fatherhood Story Must Be Heard to Be Believed

Every father remembers, at least vaguely, the circumstances under which he became a father. The story of how former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder became a father is a tale that he, and likely you, will never forget.

The slugger from Alabama, who is also a father of seven, recently sat down for an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he regaled the British host and his audience with the story of the conception of his firstborn, daughter Naieya, in 2005.

Specifically, how the child’s mother tried to “tried to set me up to have the baby.”

Attention: This story is definitely graphic, NSFW, and definitely not for the sensitive.

“She ejected my sperm in her and ran into the bathroom and locked the door, and that’s how we had [Naieya] — truth be told,” he claimed. “She don’t even know that I know this.”

Morgan responded, “Wow.”

“I’m telling it to the world!”Wilder exclaimed.

When Morgan asked the logical follow-up question, How does he know this happened? The boxer was emphatic.

“I’m smart. You know, when we was having sex, when I came I used to cum on her stomach. I used to fold my towel nicely by the bed because I would wanna wipe it off her stomach. This particular time, she chose that she wanted to have a baby by me because I was the best thing that ever came into her life.”

Wilder then revealed that he became aware of the plot after “reading her journal — she didn’t know that I read her journal.”

The fighter continued, “So during that time, I did what I do. I had a good nut, and I nutted on her stomach. This time, I went and got the towel and tried to wipe it off, and she hit my hand so hard.”

Wilder added, weeks later, she was “pregnant with my daughter.”

As if the story couldn’t get any wilder (pun intended), the former champ said that his daughter’s mother then tried to terminate the pregnancy when she found out the child would have spina bifida. A type of neural tube defect that happens when a fetus’s spine and spinal cord don’t close properly during early pregnancy, leaving the spinal cord and nerves exposed.

Wilder said he wouldn’t allow the pregnancy to be terminated because he “felt like she deserved to live.”

“I wanted to take up on this opportunity of taking care of a girl that was born with spina bifida — a child that was in need,” Wilder added.

In an inspiring, not X-rated twist to the story, it was, in large part, the steep cost of his daughter’s medical expenses that compelled Wilder to get serious about boxing.

The American fighter is in England to step into the ring with Derek Chisora in Manchester this weekend.