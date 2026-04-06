College Basketball Players Give Glory to God ahead of NCAA Championship

Inspiring videos show a group of college basketball players reaffirming their beliefs in God ahead of this season’s NCAA championship tournament.

With Easter weekend just coming to a close, players for the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Arizona Wildcats, the Michigan Wolverines, and the UConn Huskies were quick to give God the credit for their successes on the court this year.

The Fighting Illini had several members come out and reaffirm their religious ideals ahead of the tournament.

Player Ben Humrichous spoke about Good Friday and shared his mission to Prove God Right through obedience, in a video clip supplied by CBNSports.

Illini guard Keaton Wagler similarly praised God ahead of the game.

The Illini’s Jason Jakatys spoke to what it means to be faithful to God.

The Michigan Wolverines also proved to have several members who were adamant that their faith is foremost in their lives. Trey McKenny, for one, spoke about having to play during Easter Weekend and noted that it one of the first weekends he wouldn’t be able to go to church for a long time.

Michigan’s Nimari Burnett also spoke about what Easter means to him.

Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. also spoke about his faith ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, members of the UConn Huskies, such as player Dwayne Koroma, were also focused on their faith as much as on their game.

Huskies player Tarris Reed Jr also shared his thoughts about Easter and what it means to him.

Finally, the Arizona Wildcats also had several players who were focused on faith, such as Brayden Burries, who was thankful to God for his opportunities.

The Wildcats’ Koa Peat told the media that the Gospel gives him purpose.

Tobe Awaka told fans what Jesus means to him.

Inspiring words, indeed, from a large number of players vying for the title.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston