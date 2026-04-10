Augusta Fans Not Happy with Jason Kelce’s Antics at The Masters

Golf watchers are letting it be known that they enjoy golf and want to watch The Masters. What they don’t want to watch is anything related to Jason Kelce.

Kelce, the somewhat recently retired former Eagles center, who also works on Monday Night Football broadcasts as an analyst for ESPN, has now ventured into golf. Specifically, as a caddie and conducting some interviews.

However, the esteemed crowd at Augusta National, accustomed to the strict rules and regulations of golf’s most high-profile event, does not seem appreciative of Kelce’s antics.

“ESPN promoting the likes of Pat McAfee, Kelce, and Hart and their sophomoric humor, the network is transforming Wednesday at The Masters into a day at the Waste Management Open,” wrote one X user.

“Omfgggg lmfao maybe give him a beer too?!” former NBA player Sam Dekker wrote after an errant shot by Kelce.

Kelce wasn’t alone in playing the celebrity stooge on the course. Actor Kevin Hart was also out there and even caddied for Bryson DeChambeau. Hart’s antics were not appreciated either.

“Due to ESPN and ANGC’s complete mishandling of the par 3 contest, I will no longer be tuning into any Masters coverage until thursday,” wrote an X user called @texasgolfflore. “The broadcast was overwhelmed by forced celebrity appearances. they turned a cherished family tradition into yet another loud, crossover spectacle. we are losing what makes the Masters special.”

Others echoed those sentiments.

While it remains to be seen whether ESPN will bring Kelce back to The Masters, he will continue to be part of the network’s NFL coverage this season.