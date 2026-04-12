VIDEO: Masters Fan Yells ‘Give Me Back My Son! On CBS Broadcast

When choosing between famous Mel Gibson movie quotes to shout at a live sporting event, one has many choices: There’s “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!” Or “Every man dies, not Every man truly lives.”

But one fan at the Masters decided to dip into a different Gibson quote database.

On Saturday, as Rory McIlroy finished his tee shot on the 17th hole, a fan yelled, “GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”

You have to give the guy credit; that’s a pretty good impersonation.

Here’s the original; it comes from Gibson’s 1996 hit Ransom, in which he plays a millionaire named Tom Mullen, shouting that line into a phone while talking to his son’s kidnapper.

McIlroy went on to bogey the hole, falling from 12-under to 11-under.

No matter, the man who shouted the famous quote has likely spoken his last words at Augusta National. A lifetime ban is sure to follow shouting during play, which is considered a very serious infraction.