Former Indiana Hoosier and 2026 national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, did not have to wait long to hear his name called Thursday night.

Surrounded by friends and families in his hometown of Miami, the same place where he defeated the Miami Hurricanes for the championship, Mendoza heard NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell call his name.

But it didn’t take Mendoza long in his post-pick interview, to call out the name of God, ad credit Him for the blessings that made this special moment possible.

“The last five months have been such a blessing by God, and I can’t thank him enough,” Mendoza began.

Mendoza added, “What a great organization, great legacy. There’s so many teammates I’m looking forward to talking to — coaches, owners. I’m ecstatic for the opportunity.”

Speaking of legacy, the Raiders will certainly be hoping to reverse the course their legacy has been on as of late. Mendoza is the first quarterback the Raiders have drafted in the first round since they selected LSU’s JaMarcus Russell in the 2007 NFL Draft. A pick considered by many analysts to be the biggest bust in NFL history.

Mendoza will have a leg-up on Russell in that he’s not 280 pounds, is a much better quarterback, and will benefit from the offensive coaching of new head coach Klint Kubiak and, future NFL Hall of Famer and Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady.

“Raiders owner Mark Davis said in February that part of the reason they hired new coach Klint Kubiak was the possibility of taking an offensive player in the first round — and that they wanted that player to grow with the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator,” ESPN reports.

“I’m just looking forward to get to work, prove it at the next level,” Mendoza told ESPN. “College was fantastic. I’m so blessed to have that career. But now I step into a great game in the NFL. Look forward to proving it and earning it every single day.”

Mendoza opted to remain at home with his family instead of attending the draft in Pittsburgh. The former Hoosier’s mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair.

During his Heisman Trophy winning speech, Mendoza praised his mother and her steadfast support for him.

“Mommy, this is your trophy as much as it is mine,” Mendoza told his mother. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light. You’re my why. You’re my biggest supporter.”

He continued, “Your sacrifices, courage, love, those have been my first playbook and the playbook that I’m going to carry (by) my side through my entire life. You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope. It’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.”

Mendoza will compete with 15th-year veteran Kirk Cousins and fourth-year player Aidan O’Connell to be the Raiders’ starter.