New Reporting Casts Doubt on Dianna Russini Car Crash Hero Story

Following the revelation of pictures and sordid details of former NFL reporter Diana Russini’s longtime affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, another story emerged.

The story of Russini, the heroine.

Just one day after Russini resigned from The Athletic following the outlet’s investigation into her relationship with Vrabel, she was hailed as a hero for helping save an elderly motorist who flipped his car in a frightening New Jersey car crash not far from her home.

“She ran out and had a tall man put her on top of the Jeep to open the door, and she and the other guy pulled the driver and his dog out of the Jeep,” a source told Page Six.

However, Page Six has now followed up that dramatic report with another, much different account from another eyewitness that doesn’t paint Russini in an unflattering light but is greatly toned down from the superhero picture painted in the original story of her actions following the accident.

In the new version, Russini does indeed stop to render aid; however, the eyewitness claims that Russini did not pull the driver out of the car but merely held the leash of the 73-year-old motorist’s dog, while the witness’s pulled the man from the vehicle.

Tony Farmer, a self-described “sleuth” who has been investigating the crash story, said he contacted Page Six, and though he claims they wouldn’t speak with him on the record, the updated Page Six story is based on his reporting.

It is unclear how or why the first, apparently flawed, version of Russini’s actions following the crash made national headlines and remained there for two weeks before an update was published.

Russini has deleted her social media and has refrained from public comment since resigning from The Athletic.