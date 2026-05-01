New Reporting Casts Doubt on Dianna Russini Car Crash Hero Story

Following the revelation of pictures and sordid details of former NFL reporter Diana Russini’s longtime affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, another story emerged.
The story of Russini, the heroine.
“She ran out and had a tall man put her on top of the Jeep to open the door, and she and the other guy pulled the driver and his dog out of the Jeep,” a source told Page Six.
However, Page Six has now followed up that dramatic report with another, much different account from another eyewitness that doesn’t paint Russini in an unflattering light but is greatly toned down from the superhero picture painted in the original story of her actions following the accident.
In the new version, Russini does indeed stop to render aid; however, the eyewitness claims that Russini did not pull the driver out of the car but merely held the leash of the 73-year-old motorist’s dog, while the witness’s pulled the man from the vehicle.
Tony Farmer, a self-described “sleuth” who has been investigating the crash story, said he contacted Page Six, and though he claims they wouldn’t speak with him on the record, the updated Page Six story is based on his reporting.
Russini has deleted her social media and has refrained from public comment since resigning from The Athletic.
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