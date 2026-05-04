VIDEO: Stefon Diggs’ Assault Accuser Claims They Had a Sexual Relationship Before Becoming His Personal Chef

The woman accusing star NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs of assault has revealed in a Massachusetts courtroom that she had a sexual relationship with the former Patriot before becoming his personal chef.

Jamila Adams testified on Monday that she initially began conversing with Diggs on Instagram over four years ago.

Adams described their relationship as “complicated,” because they began as friends before becoming lovers.

In February of 2025, after the pair had been having sex for some time, Diggs offered her a position as his live-in cook at a salary of $2,000 per week. Adams claims to have skills specializing in recovery, something sought after by Diggs as he worked his way back from injury. The sometimes lover, sometimes cook claims she lived at Digg’s home from July to December.

The arrangement soured towards the end of November, however, after a friend of his child’s mother claimed Adams was gossiping about Diggs sleeping with another member of his staff, named Lindsay.

Adams testified that Diggs confronted her over the alleged rumor-spreading. In addition, Lindsay was also upset that Adams was living in Diggs’ home.

Diggs apparently disciplined Adams over the incident by refusing to allow her to accompany him on an upcoming trip to Miami.

Adams had planned to go to Miami with Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, and she claims she told Diggs of her discontent.

That argument precipitated the alleged assault, which, Adams claimed, scared her so severely that she wet herself and began bleeding from her menstrual cycle.

Adams claims she packed a bag, left birthday presents she had purchased for Diggs, and fled the scene. She further claims she did not tell the other staffer about the alleged violent incident because she was involved in her own sexual relationship with Diggs.

The now-former cook went to the police to report the incident. But deleted some text messages between her and Diggs beforehand due to “fear of how they would be perceived.”

Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in the incident at his home on December 2. He has pleaded not guilty.