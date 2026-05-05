Marcellus Wiley Accused of Sexual Assault by 4 Women, Including Former ESPN Employee

Former NFL player and ESPN and Fox analyst Marcellus Wiley faces new sexual assault allegations from four women, including a former ESPN production assistant.

The four new accusers join three other women who have already charged the former analyst with sexual assault, Rolling Stone reports.

The accusations span a broad timeline dating back to Wiley’s college days at Columbia University, where his first accusers allege he raped them while he was a football player in 1994.

Wiley responded to the initial suit on his YouTube show, calling the claims “B.S.” He has also denied the charges through his attorneys in court filings in 2024.

Rolling Stone first reported the new allegations.

One of the new accusers, a former ESPN employee claims Wiley lured her to his hotel room under the guise of a work meeting in 2009.

“When we went to his room, Wiley excused himself to use the bathroom,” the alleged victim wrote in a statement to the court. “He emerged from the bathroom naked. He pushed me up against the windows of the room so hard I thought they would shatter. I was petrified and believed I was going to be killed.”

She continued, “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop and to let me go. He would not. He pushed me face down on the bed and kept me there with my face pressed into the mattress in such a way that I had difficulty breathing, which made me fear for my life. Wiley held me down and masturbated over me until he ejaculated. Only then did he allow me to leave the room.”

“This assault was devastating to me, and I live with the effects to this day. I will never truly escape from that room,” she wrote.

Another alleged victim accused Wiley of grooming her from the age of 13.

According to the accuser’s account, she first met Wiley in upstate New York when he visited her middle school as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

She then claims Wiley “showered her family with free game tickets and invitations to his Orchard Park, NY, home,” and “frequently mentioned his sociology degree from Columbia University, which led [the alleged victim] to believe he was respected and trustworthy.”

On her 18th birthday, according to her statement, the alleged victim claims she flew to Dallas where Wiley was playing with the Cowboys at the time. She then claims he “shouted at her in a frightening manner and coerced her into sex.”

“Marcellus Wiley raped me on my 18th birthday, after grooming me from the age of 13,” she wrote to the court.

Wiley left Fox Sports in 2022.

“A second-round pick out of Columbia in 1997, Wiley spent four years with the Bills, three with the Chargers, one with the Cowboys, and two with the Jaguars. He was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2001,” Pro Football Talk reports.