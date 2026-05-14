Florida AG Issues Investigative Subpoena to NFL over ‘Rooney Rule’

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued an investigative subpoena to the NFL over the “Rooney Rule.”

Uthmeier’s letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested that the organization had changed the language for the “Rooney Rule” on its website into something that “capitulated on some of their discriminatory hiring quotas,” adding that the revisions raise questions, per ESPN.

The NFL’s previous Rooney Rule description on its website stated that the policy aimed to “increase the number of minorities hired” in leadership positions and said that diversity “enriches the game and creates a more effective, quality organization.” The current version instead describes the Rooney Rule as a set of “best practices designed to expand opportunity” and says the policy is intended to ensure qualified candidates “from a wide range of backgrounds” are considered for leadership roles. The changes appear to soften or remove explicit references to increasing minority hiring, a central criticism raised by Uthmeier in his challenge to the policy.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy referenced the leader that the organization sent to the AG on May 1, defending the “Rooney Rule” as being in line with the law, adding that some portions on the website were outdated and warranted change.

“We appreciate that your letter has brought to our attention some outdated information on the NFL’s website regarding these programs,” the letter reads. “This information is in the process of being updated to accurately reflect the NFL’s current programs and policies.”