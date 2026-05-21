Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Up Little League Home Run After ‘Genuinely Laughable’ Error

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has seen better weeks.

On Sunday, cameras caught the fiery slugger using extremely profane and vulgar language when denouncing a female fan in the outfield. Fast-forward to Tuesday and Wednesday night, and the Gold Glove winner committed not one but two, downright ugly errors in front of the hometown faithful.

The most egregious error occurred on Wednesday when Crow-Armstrong let a single bounce right past him, resulting in three Brewers runners crossing home plate.

Before that, Crow-Armstrong dropped an easy fly ball on Tuesday.

“Yesterday and today are genuinely laughable,” Crow-Armstrong told reporters after Wednesday’s loss to the Brew Crew.

“One thing I can fall back on is, it’s never a lack of focus but [instead] trying too hard and trying to make up for the lack of production that I have given this team and this city.”

PCA, as he is known to fans and teammates, is far from the only Cub scuffling as of late. The Northsiders have dropped five in a row and eight out of their last ten after getting off to a hot start.

Despite the recent struggles, Chicago is still eight games over .500 and only a game-and-a-half out of first.

Still, Crow-Armstrong’s three errors, most among centerfielders and one more than he had all of last year in 156 games, is still a matter of concern.

Him telling a female fan to “suck my f–king d–k bitch,” is also a concern.

In short, PCA needs to start hitting some home runs soon.