NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Hospitalized with ‘Severe Illness,’ Will Miss Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch is hospitalized with a “severe illness,” his family announced Thursday on social media.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” the family wrote on X.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

The nature of the illness is unknown.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority, and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” wrote Busch’s racing team owner, Richard Childress Racing. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.

“His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Busch has compiled an impressive record of success during his time in NASCAR. The 41-year-old racer has won 63 Cup Series races, which ranks him first among active drivers, and ninth all-time. He also has a record 102 Xfinity Series wins.