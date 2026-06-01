Dodgers’ Tanner Scott’s Family Receives Death Threats After Loss to Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott and his family received death threats from fans after a recent loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the pitcher’s wife revealed on social media.

Scott took the mound in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the Phillies as the Dodgers fought to hold on to a 3-1 lead. However, things did not go well for the reliever, who surrendered three earned runs and Philadelphia held on to win the game, 4-3.

After the game, Scott’s wife, Maddie, posted online some of the threats made by fans against her and her family.

“Hope this mutt dies soon,” one fan wrote in response to a picture of the couple’s infant child.

“I hope you get home to your family lying in puddles of their own blood,” wrote another.

“When did it stop being a game?” Maddie wrote in a screenshot of the hateful comments. “I don’t speak out often. Ever actually. I promise you, you don’t know what it’s like unless you’re living it.”

She continued, “The unfortunate reality, Incase [sic] you were curious,” she wrote alongside other murderous comments towards her children.

Scott, 31, joined the Dodgers in 2025 on a four-year, $72 million deal. On the season, Scott is 1-2 with a 2.19 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched.