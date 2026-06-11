Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Denied Parole Nearly 5 Years After Deadly Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was denied parole on Thursday by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, the Associated Press reports.

Ruggs, who was selected out of Alabama in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, pleaded guilty to felony DUI in May of 2023 for causing the death of a 23-year-old Nevada woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog, after crashing into her parked vehicle in his sports car. According to authorities, Riggs’ vehicle reached speeds up to 156 mph.

In August of 2023, Ruggs received a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

The parole board did not expand on its reasons for denying Ruggs’ parole.

“Mr. Ruggs and our office continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor’s family,” Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a Thursday statement after the board denied their client parole.

The former Raider will not have another chance at parole until three months before his Aug. 24, 2027, mandatory parole release date.

Ruggs played the entirety of his rookie season with the Raiders, but only seven games of his second season. The club immediately released him on the day of the crash.