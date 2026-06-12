ESPN Radio Host Objects to Calling Karmelo Anthony a ‘Murderer,’ Can’t Understand How Harsh Sentence Helps the Metcalf Family

Peter Rosenberg, a radio DJ and commentator for WWE and ESPN, says that while Karmelo Anthony’s murder of Austin Metcalf is an “overall tragedy,” he questions why Anthony had “the book” thrown at him and how that will help the Metcalf family.
Rosenberg made the comments on a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.
The former Frisco Centennial student claimed self-defense, alleging that Metcalf and his brother, Hunter, ganged up on him while trying to remove him from the tent. And that he stabbed Metcalf out of fear for his safety.
The Collin County jury found no evidence of self-defense and sentenced Anthony to a 35-year prison sentence.
Despite Rosenberg’s claim that Anthony had “the book” thrown at him, the 35-year sentence the 19-year-old received falls far short of the 99 years he could have received under Texas law. Moreover, Anthony will be eligible for parole at the midway point of that sentence. If he qualifies, Anthony could be released from jail at the relatively young age of 37.
That sentiment was echoed by Metcalf’s mother, Megan, after Anthony’s sentencing on Tuesday.
“Now I only have videos and memories of his laugh… You may have been given a sentence of 35 years,” the grieving mother said. “You should feel lucky. I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime without my son.”
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