WNBA Coach Laments Pride Night Loss: ‘We Should Have Done it for the Gays’

One particular WNBA coach is taking her team’s loss on Pride Night especially hard.

Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, watched her team fall to the Washington Mystics Sunday night at Target Center by a score of 84-79.

Apparently, what made the loss sting especially bad was that it occurred on Pride Night.

Reeve spoke about the atmosphere after the game.

“The crowd was amazing. We should’ve done it for the gays, but we didn’t get it done,” Reeve said. “The support that we’ve gotten, obviously, a special day like today, being our Pride Game, we’re motivated by our crowds. They were with us every step of the way, even when they felt some frustrations too, but they kept bringing it, and we appreciate them immensely.”

Reeve did laugh as she gave her answer. So, clearly, she wasn’t being 100 percent serious. But still, good for a laugh.

The loss was a rarity for the Lynx, who have won 11 out of their last 13 games, and the team is having that run of success without one of their star players, Napheesa Collier, who is working her way back from offseason ankle surgery.