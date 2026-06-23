MLB Blames San Francisco Giants for Pride Night Controversy

Major League Baseball (MLB) has blamed the San Francisco Giants for the recent Pride Night controversy in which players were reprimanded for wearing Bible verses on their uniforms.

As Breitbart News reported, the MLB issued a warning to three San Francisco Giants pitchers after they displayed Bible verses on their hats during Pride Night. The incident occurred last Friday when Giants right-hander Landen Roupp displayed “Gen 9:12-16” on his Pride Night hat, which was followed by relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker also featuring Bible verses on their official Pride Night hats.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” Pat Courtney, MLB’s chief communications officer, told The Athletic.

After severe criticism from Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in a letter that the players would neither be fined nor penalized, ultimately blaming the Giants for “inadequate and not clear” communication to its players.

“Unfortunately, this year the Giants communication with players was inadequate and not clear,” Manfred wrote in the letter. “Some players apparently did not understand that they had the option to wear their normal uniform and elected to add messages to their hats bearing the pride logo as a result. The Giants players were allowed to wear the hats with the biblical references for the entire game. After the game had concluded, my office issued a routine oral warning about the uniform policy violation – unfortunately it was issued before we became aware of the Giants’ lapse in communication. The players were never fined or disciplined, nor will they ever be.”

People on social media saw Manfred’s letter as an admission that players will not be penalized or punished for refusing to wear Pride Night uniforms.