Ghanian Witch Doctor Claims He Cursed England’s Harry Kane Before World Cup Matchup

Ghana battled the heavily favored English to a scoreless draw during World Cup action on Tuesday, in a shocking result few predicted.

As it turns out, they may have had a little help.

According to the Daily Mail, a Ghanaian witch doctor named Nana Kwaku Bonsam cursed English star Harry Kane before England’s game against Ghana. Bonsam warned of his powers as he announced the curse, claiming responsibility for the 2014 knee injury to Portuguese star Ronaldo.

“I am working on Harry Kane,” Bonsam said. “I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.”

Did Bonsam’s curse “work?” You be the judge.

The English squad, and Kane in particular, had a dreadful offensive performance, missing several opportunities throughout the match to score the one goal they needed to win.

Most notably, Kane missed badly on a wide-open shot in the 86th minute.

However, there is a silver lining for Three Lions fans, in a post-match X post, Bonsam announced that he was lifting the curse on Kane.

“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England’s next match,” Bonsam announced.

England’s next opportunity to test whether the curse had been lifted will come on Saturday when they face Panama.