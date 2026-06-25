Dianna Russini Bragged About Using NFL Coach to Get Out of Ticket

Former NFL reporter Dianna Russini’s behind-the-scenes behavior and interactions with NFL personnel reportedly helped her get out of a ticket.
A recent article about Russini in the New York Times highlights an incident that occurred in January, when the former NFL insider was pulled over for texting and driving. Her former employer, The Athletic, is currently investigating Russini’s past to determine whether her reporting was influenced by her romantic relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
In a February podcast appearance, Russini admitted to doing “a nasty play” by Facetiming with the head coach of the police officer’s favorite football team to get her out of the ticket.
A ploy which, according to her, worked.
“So, he names the team [that he is a fan of] and I go, ‘Oh, I love that team. Do you want to talk to the coach? You should talk to the coach,’” Russini said.
According to Russini, the coach “played all into it,” telling the officer, “You should let her go, she’s a good citizen.”
Russini added, “I’m texting and driving. I shouldn’t be doing that, I know that … I [called] a coach to get out of a ticket. Like what a nasty play, but it worked.”
She did not reveal the name of the officer or coach involved.
According to a report from someone familiar with the situation, Russini claims Vrabel was not the coach involved.
Danielle Rhoades Ha, a New York Times Company spokeswoman, called Russini’s revelation of the incident “unacceptable conduct.” She further adds that Russini did not get permission from The Athletic to appear on the podcast, as is the company policy.
The athletic claims they were unaware of Russini’s comments in the interview.
Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, one week after Page Six published romantic photos of her and Vrabel at an exclusive Arizona resort.
She has not spoken publicly since her resignation.
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