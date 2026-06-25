Dianna Russini Bragged About Using NFL Coach to Get Out of Ticket

Former NFL reporter Dianna Russini’s behind-the-scenes behavior and interactions with NFL personnel reportedly helped her get out of a ticket.

A recent article about Russini in the New York Times highlights an incident that occurred in January, when the former NFL insider was pulled over for texting and driving. Her former employer, The Athletic, is currently investigating Russini’s past to determine whether her reporting was influenced by her romantic relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

In a February podcast appearance, Russini admitted to doing “a nasty play” by Facetiming with the head coach of the police officer’s favorite football team to get her out of the ticket.

A ploy which, according to her, worked.

“So, he names the team [that he is a fan of] and I go, ‘Oh, I love that team. Do you want to talk to the coach? You should talk to the coach,’” Russini said.