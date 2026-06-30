A man at a World Cup match in Dallas, Texas, got help from more than one person when he thought his wallet was gone forever amid fan excitement.

Crowds gathered on Saturday at AT&T Stadium to watch Argentina and Jordan face off, and everyone was excited about it, Upworthy reported Monday.

However, one man among the crowd lost his wallet, but he did not expect what happened next.

Argentina’s fans apparently found the billfold and took it upon themselves to return it to him. However, they did not know how to go about finding the man until the crowd full of excited soccer fans began jumping up and down while chanting the man’s name in hopes he would hear it and come to retrieve the lost item.

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Video footage taken at the scene showed the fans raising their arms in the air while chanting “Juan Manuel Montero!” One man in the crowd held up what looked like the wallet as he scanned the crowd, searching for its owner.

Moments later, another man approached him and gestured for the wallet while apparently handing it over to Montero. When the good deed was done, the crowd erupted into cheers yet again.

The incident happened as millions of people have traveled to the United States for the FIFA World Cup. Upon arrival, the visitors have enjoyed the nation’s culture, small towns, and food, according to KVIA.

Europeans have fallen in love with Buc-ee’s, Target, large portion sizes, and unlimited soda refills, per Breitbart News.

“We owe America a huge apology, because America is nothing like the media tells us. Everyone is so friendly — I’ve honestly had the best time,” a World Cup fan said.

Meanwhile, a report said the champions of the World Cup, which is set to conclude on July 19, will have the trophy presented to them by President Donald Trump.

“President Trump already has some experience in presenting soccer champions with their trophies. Last summer, he gave English Premier League team Chelsea their FIFA Club World Cup trophy and even hung out on stage for a celebration that went viral. So, that certainly makes it all the more believable that the president will elect to remain on stage,” according to Breitbart News.