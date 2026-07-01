Former Tennessee Titans Scout Blaise Taylor Convicted of Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend

Blaise Taylor, a former scout for the Tennessee Titans, has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend by giving her a lethal dose of cocaine.

At the conclusion of his trial, which lasted eight days, a jury found Taylor, 30, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering its verdict.

Taylor stood accused of giving his then-girlfriend, Jade Benning, a drink laced with cocaine back in February of 2023. Attorneys representing the former scout claimed that Benning had a history of drug abuse, and this is what led to her death.

Benning was five months pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors claim that Taylor drugged Benning because he did not want the child. After Benning drank the drug-laced drink, Taylor called 911 to report that she was having an allergic reaction.

Responding emergency medical crews raced the stricken woman to the hospital, where she remained, fighting for her life for several days before dying on March 6, her 25th birthday.

Blaise was arrested for Benning’s murder a year after her death.

While he has not yet been sentenced, Taylor could face life in prison for the crime.