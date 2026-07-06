Belgian Football Association Decries FIFA Decision to Let Balogun Play, Issues Warning: ‘This Leaves All Further Actions Open’

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is having a very tough Monday.

Mere hours after FIFA announced it would not grant the RBFA’s appeal of the red-card suspension imposed on star U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, the Belgian soccer governing body fired off a sharp statement contesting the decision and accusing FIFA of breaking its own rules.

In the statement, the RBFA asserted that they had not been provided a written rationale for FIFA’s decision to suspend the red card. Which, they claim, is a “breach of FIFA regulations.”

Further, the federation said it informed the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) that it contested Balogun’s eligibility and that “all further actions” would remain open.

Balogun was shown the red card in the 64th minute of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week. During the play in question, a B&H player came up and contacted Balogun from behind. The U.S. player raised and extended his leg while playing the ball and did not know the exact location of the B&H player.

No call was issued during live action.

However, Brazilian referee Rafael Claus was directed to review the incident via video assistant referee (VAR). While FIFA rules allow for VAR to be used to assess the severity of a penalty, disciplinary codes dictate that the reviewing official watch the replay at normal speed, especially if there was no foul or yellow card given on the field.

Claus, however, reviewed Balogun’s movement on the play using slow-motion and still images. This is strictly forbidden, given that there was no call given on the field.

U.S. soccer officials contested the red card on the grounds that Claus did not follow the proper review procedure, and FIFA suspended the red card on the merits of that case.

Specifically, FIFA cited its powers under Article 27, which states that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

It adds: “If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”