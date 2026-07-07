Canadian Sports Commentators Rip ‘Overhyped’ U.S. Men’s Team After World Cup Humiliation

A pair of Canadian sports commentators gleefully ridiculed the U.S. Men’s National Team during Monday’s game as Belgium knocked the U.S. team out of the World Cup.

After days of controversy over the rescinded suspension for U.S. star player Folarin Balogun, the U.S. team lost to Belgium in a disastrous 4-1 final, eliminating Team USA from the World Cup.

But as the U.S. team was going down in a humiliating defeat, two broadcasters from Canada’s TSN were happy to rub it in, the New York Post reported.

“When it was a big stage, when they were playing against the proper team, they completely failed,” TSN’s Steven Caldwell chirped.

Fellow commentator Kevin Kilbane quickly added, “This team is so overhyped, and this is the thing that we said coming into the tournament. We were questioning them. The teams that they beat in this tournament they should’ve beat and then they lost to Turkey and have been demolished by Belgium here today. Outclassed in every department. They’ve been schooled by a top-class side.”

Team USA came into the World Cup like gangbusters, taking out Bosnia and Herzegovina, Paraguay, and Australia. But they were apparently no match for the Belgians.

The U.S. team was only able to sink one goal all night, spurring another TSN announcer to crow that “I felt like Belgium were all over them. They completely outclassed them. Complete performance.”

Unfortunately, the USMNT didn’t get any further in the World Cup than they did in 2022 when they lost to the Netherlands in the same round.

Meanwhile, the Canadian team was eliminated from contention in Round 16 with a 3-0 loss to Morocco on Saturday.

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