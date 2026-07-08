Multiple reports say the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is being investigated by the FBI and U.S. federal prosecutors over suspected money laundering and other financial issues tied to its business activities in the United States.

Investigators are reportedly looking into how more than $300 million moved through the U.S. financial system and whether any of those transactions broke federal law. The AFA, headed by Claudio Tapia, has overseen Argentina’s recent success, including its World Cup triumph in 2022 and the team’s current title defense.

Argentine newspaper La Nación reported that investigators are reviewing sponsorship deals and other commercial arrangements linked to the federation’s U.S. operations. The FBI is reportedly considering interviewing former officials from President Javier Milei’s administration who may have had access to AFA records through TourProdEnter LLC. This company handled payments from sponsorship and commercial agreements.

TourProdEnter allegedly processed more than $260 million connected to the AFA through accounts at several U.S. banks. The report also claims another $57 million was paid to various people and companies without a documented business purpose, including transfers linked to individuals receiving social welfare, associates of AFA Treasurer Pablo Toviggino, and a person described as the national team’s spiritual adviser.

The AFA drew the attention of U.S. authorities in 2024 after Argentina’s Security Ministry shared information about potential concerns. Still, the FBI did not open a case at that time. The current review is reportedly aimed at determining whether a formal criminal investigation should move forward.

The reported federal probe follows another investigation in Argentina late last year. In December 2025, authorities searched AFA offices and several football clubs as part of a separate case involving alleged money laundering and tax evasion connected to financial firm Sur Finanzas.

Reports say U.S. authorities are examining the flow of sponsorship and broadcasting revenue handled through commercial partners, and witnesses have already spoken with federal investigators.

No one has been charged, and the investigation is still ongoing.