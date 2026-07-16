WATCH: Caitlin Clark Lashes Out at Referee After Missed Call: ‘Give Me a F*cking Call!’

It would appear that Caitlin Clark has had enough of WNBA officiating.

In what has become a recurring theme for the league’s biggest (and only) star, Clark found herself on the receiving end of a hard foul Wednesday night in a game against the Golden State Valkyries, on a play where she was injured.

Except that the referee did not blow the whistle.

Then, after hobbling her way back to the other end of the court to play defense, she couldn’t even muster the strength to compete for a rebound that fell near her before an official blew the whistle against her team.

Clark immediately blew a gasket and angrily confronted the official.

In her post-game comments, Clark showed not a care in the world for any fine or discipline from the league, and savagely criticized the official for the no-call.

“I got kneed right in the quad, that hurts, the refs can’t miss that,” Clark said after the game. “Then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It’s ridiculous. Can’t miss calls like that.”

“[The ref] said I initiated the contact. Which is fine, but you can’t knee me in the leg. Knock me over,” Clark added.

“They said Caitlin initiated the contact,” Fever coach Stephanie White said after the game. “That’s all they said. She seems to always be initiating the contact. I’m trying to not get fined. Again, all I’ll say is that we just keep asking for consistency.”

For now, the only consistency referees have shown is not calling fouls against Caitlin Clark.