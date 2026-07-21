Road Rage Driver Who Allegedly Killed Rising Young Boxing Star Hannah Rapp Is a Career Criminal

The road rage driver who allegedly slammed his car into reverse and ended the life of a promising young boxer in Texas over the weekend is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history, including a hit-and-run, according to ESPN.

Charles Eric Medina, 31, faces manslaughter charges in the death of 26-year-old boxer Hannah Rapp.

According to reports, Medina sped past Rapp and her boyfriend, Will Pollalis, as they were cycling along FM 159 outside College Station. Not only did Medina pass the couple at high speed, but he also reportedly came within a foot of hitting the pair.

The close brush at high speed allegedly caused Pollalis to throw up his hands and yell at Medina.

At that point, according to the report, Medina pulled ahead of the cyclists, put the car in reverse, and rammed into them. The impact lifted Rapp off her bike and flung her forward, causing her head to collide with the rear window. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

ESPN reports:

Medina’s arrest history in Brazos County began in 2012, when the sheriff’s office arrested him for reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. Medina pleaded guilty in both cases. Authorities arrested Medina again for reckless driving in 2014, and for hit-and-run in 2020. ESPN was unable to determine how those cases were resolved. Before Saturday’s arrest, authorities most recently arrested Medina for deadly conduct in the discharge of a firearm in 2024 and evading arrest in 2025. Court records list an unspecified order for a psychological evaluation. Both court cases remain open.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office did not offer further comment when ESPN queried them on Monday, saying that the investigation is still ongoing.

Rapp had relocated to College Station, Texas, where she was training while working at Texas A& M University as a fire and life safety inspector, the New York Post reports.

Tiara Brown, the WBC Featherweight Champion who defeated Rapp last month, paid tribute to her former opponent on social media, calling her “the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro.”