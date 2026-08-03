VIDEO: Rangers Manager, Umpire Pause Heated Argument for ‘God Bless America’

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker and umpire Todd Tichenor paused a heated on-field argument Sunday for “God Bless America” before the exchange ended with Schumaker’s ejection.

Schumaker came onto the field between the top and bottom of the seventh inning after Nicky Lopez was called out on strikes on a full-count slider from Houston reliever Bryan Abreu with the game tied 3-3.

As Schumaker continued to protest the call, the stadium began playing “God Bless America.” Both Schumaker and Tichenor stopped arguing, removed their caps and faced the flag until the song ended.

The disagreement picked up immediately afterward, and Tichenor ejected Schumaker while “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” the Astros’ customary seventh-inning song, played in the background.

The unusual interruption quickly went viral on X, where many users found humor in the timing of the exchange.

“It’s like when 2 cartoon characters pause their fight to do something completely unrelated before immediately going back to fighting like nothing happened,” one user said.

“God bless America in the middle of the game is such a weird placement. I wish it would end. Sing it at the beginning or end if you must,” another user said.

A third user joked, “Nothing says ‘God Bless America’ than two dudes arguing balls and strikes. Should’ve let them continue during the rendition.”

The Rangers were out of replay challenges as Schumaker protested the called third strike on Lopez after using both of them within the first three innings. Houston pulled away for a 7-3 victory to complete a three-game sweep.

“We had a couple of challenges that didn’t go our way, so we didn’t have any left,” Schumaker told reporters after the game.

“Todd has been a really good umpire for a long time. But that moment is a big call, a crucial call that you just gotta get right.”

The loss dropped Texas to 55-57, while Houston extended its lead over the Rangers to 2.5 games in the AL West. Seattle remained a half-game behind Texas in the division standings.