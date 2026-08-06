Tour de Farce: Angel Reese Stacks Lowlight Reel with Multiple Missed Point-Blank Shots

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese took a lot of razzing Wednesday over her less-than-stunning, tour de farce performance in the Dream’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, where she ended up with less than a 60 percent success rate for her shooting skills.

Video going viral shows Reese trying shot after shot yet failing to score a point.

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Perhaps even more embarrassing for Reese is that in nearly every shot — especially those where she is more than 6 feet from the basket — she is seen shooting without a single Mercury player anywhere near her. It sure looks like the Mercury didn’t bother trying to guard her for her longer shots because they knew she was no real threat.

Wednesday’s poor performance came after Reese was seen delivering one of the worst shots in all of pro basketball. During Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Reese earned scorn for making an awkward shot featuring some twisted backward, over-the-head, blind toss that also failed to score by bouncing uselessly off the backstop.

She did score, though, by living up to her reputation as the queen of me-bounds.

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Reese recently delivered some off-court guffaws, too, when late last month she made the ridiculous claim that there were no dolls that “looked like her” when she was a kid.

She made her false accusations at a presser where she debuted Mattel’s Barbie doll version of Reese in a pink uniform and wearing her signature shoes.

“Honestly, I didn’t have a lot of dolls, because I didn’t have dolls that really looked like me much. That’s why I kind of really wanted to make sure this was super intentional,” she claimed during the debut of the doll.

Of course, her claim is nonsense. The Barbie line introduced its first black dolls in 1968, when it debuted its “Christie” dolls. Then, in 1980, the doll maker sold its first official black Barbie. And in 1998, the company even sold a black Barbie celebrating the NBA. Angel Reese was born in 2002, decades after black dolls were first marketed to black toy buyers.

With a WNBA “star” performing like that, it’s no wonder that French transgender basketball player Julie Tétart thinks he can make a huge splash in the WNBA if only the league would offer him a chance to play.

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