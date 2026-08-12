Cardinals Rookie RB Jeremiyah Love Buys Girlfriend $300K Lamborghini

The Arizona Cardinals showed their level of faith in Jeremiyah Love when they signed him to a 4-year, $53 million deal with $35 million guaranteed.

Love has shown the same level of faith in his girlfriend by spending a considerable amount of that money on her.

The rookie phenom’s girlfriend, Aliece, posted a video on TikTok of her cruising around in her brand-new $300,000 Lamborghini Urus, purchased by her NFL beau.

“Just wanted to say God is good ❤︎,” Aliece wrote in the video’s caption.

The $300,000 Urus is the mid-range cost for one of Lamborghini’s more luxurious sports cars. Some models go for as low as $234,000 while some others can top out around $338,000.

X users were not fans of Love’s choice to spend so much money on his girlfriend.

“His girlfriend? SMH. When will these fools learn?” one user wrote.

“Hopefully someone jumps in to teach him how to be smart with this money,” wrote another.

“You don’t get that until you say ‘I Do,'” opined another.

“He did get paid a fortune, but that’s a lot of cash to waste on a car. If he’s giving that kind of money out to a girlfriend he’s lose most of it quick after family and friends come knocking,” another wrote.

A 2015 American Economic Review study of players drafted 1996–2003 found that a whopping 16% of NFL players went bankrupt within 12 years of retirement. Other studies have shown that, short of outright bankruptcy, as many as %78 of players went bankrupt within two years of leaving the league.

While taxes and a drastic drop in income post-retirement were leading factors in causing players to undergo financial stress, overspending on non-essential luxury items during peak earning years was also a major culprit.