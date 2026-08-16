Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham wowed fans on Friday when she was seen belting out a patriotic song at a local Indianapolis bar after the team’s 98-87 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Cunningham appeared at Clayton’s Country Bar in Indianapolis after the game and sang country star Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue after she climbed up on the bar top, the New York Post reported.

Her rendition of the popular tune was posted to social media and immediately went viral.

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Cunningham has become one of the most recognizable WNBA players in the entire league. Still, her renown has also been dogged by attacks from leftists who are unhappy over her opinion that men who claim to be women do not belong in women’s sports.

The pro basketball star stirred a left-wing hornet’s nest in July when she told ESPN that she does not think men belong in women’s sports.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think that with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she told ESPN.

“I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” the 6-foot-1 guard added.

Days after the interview went viral, Cunningham defended her stance and did not back down in the face of leftist outrage.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense, and I think I will always believe in that. “I think it’s really important to protect children.”

“I don’t dislike anyone,” she added. “I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women.”

Since then, she has become a particular target of hard fouls on the court, such as the clothesline assault to the neck she took at the hands of Chicago Sky dirty player DiJonai Carrington.

But her fans have also taken abuse. The WNBA was forced to react when Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton verbally abused several teen girls who were holding signs supporting Cunningham at a Storm game. Keaton was banned from the arena for five home games for her abusive comments.

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