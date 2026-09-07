Wimbledon Will No Longer Credential Influencers After U.S. Open Disruptions

Britain’s top tennis venue, Wimbledon, has decided not to offer credentials to Internet influencers after several were accused of disruptive behavior at this year’s U.S. Open.

In one case at the U.S. Open, a so-called influencer prompted a chair umpire to stop a match so security could make them turn off the disruptive, bright light ring they were using to record a video.

Video of another group of influencers shows them loudly filming in the stands, annoying fellow fans.

As Breitbart Sports reported, the number of credentialed influencers rose from 54 content providers in 2025 to more than 100 this year.

Wimbledon, though, is not falling into that trap. According to ESPN, the venue will not allow influencers to record videos, and no content providers will receive media credentials.

But the All England Club is going even farther than that. The organization has also announced that filming equipment, such as ring lights, will be confiscated before ticket holders are allowed to enter the arena.

Players have also been speaking out against the disruptions caused by content providers. U.S. player Jessica Pegula said influencers can help promote the tournament but warned them not to distract players during matches.

“I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights,” Pegula said. “People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. It seems like a bit disrespectful. I think it’s gotten a little, maybe too much; it feels like this year. I don’t know.

“I can appreciate one side of it, but I think when you have the other side literally interrupting matches, it gets a little tough,” Pegula added.

Players Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have also admonished the video makers and pleaded with them to observe the decorum of tennis etiquette.

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