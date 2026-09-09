Former NHL Player, ESPN Hockey Analyst Barry Melrose Dead at 70

Former NHL player and ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose has died at the age of 70 following a brief battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Melrose retired from ESPN in 2023 after 25 years as a hockey analyst, following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey,” ESPN said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN’s hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality.”

“We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones. He always kept it interesting, and he will be missed,” the statement added.

Before his time with ESPN, Melrose led a storied career as a coach for the Los Angeles Kings under NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, including three Stanley Cup Finals between 1992 and 1995.

“Melrose was hired by the Kings in 1992, and with Gretzky leading they way, they made a memorable playoff run, reaching the Cup Final before losing to the Montreal Canadiens in five games,” noted ESPN in a report on Wednesday.

“He was known for his witty personality, flashy suits and recognizable goatee, slicked-back hair and mullet, which endeared him to hockey fans worldwide,” it added. “He regularly worked alongside Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN’s hockey coverage, including All-Star Games, Stanley Cup playoffs and the Cup Final.”

John Buccigross remembered Melrose as his “best friend” in a social media statement.

“Barry was my best friend at ESPN,” Buccigross wrote. “A big brother figure of rock-solid values. I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey, and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas, preparing for the upcoming season. Chilling and fitting — the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”